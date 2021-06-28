PLA Hong Kong Garrison organizes joint land-air-sea patrol drill on June 25

HONG KONG, June 28 -- On June 25, the PLA Hong Kong Garrison deployed land, sea and air forces for a joint patrol drill. The drill aimed to comprehensively test the troops’ defense capabilities while focusing on joint search and rescue, interception and verification, force projection, etc.

On the morning of that day, urgent sirens blared in several barracks of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison simultaneously, and the land, sea and air mission detachments immediately got ready for emergency response in shortest time. Half an hour later, the ground unit, helicopter squadron, and warship formation rushed to the target areas.

"Someone fell into water. Emergency search and rescue in need." The helicopter squadron received an order just as it took off, and one chopper immediately rushed to the mission area. Nearly 10 minutes later, the persons overboard were successfully rescued and sent to the hospital.

At noon, the land-air joint formation was noticed that the terrorists have been found, and searching and clearing operation was in need. The helicopter carrying the special operations members hurriedly flew over the mission area and cooperated with the ground forces to contain the simulated terrorists by close coordination and three-dimensional assault.

Later on in the afternoon, the participating warships and aircraft launched a joint sea-air patrol in Victoria Harbor, concentrating on command coordination, communication liaison, and force projection drills.