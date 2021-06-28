China once again raises pension and subsidy standards for veterans

By Mei Changwei

BEIJING, June 28 -- China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA) and Ministry of Finance issued a notice a few days ago to once again raise the pension and subsistence allowance standards for some veterans and other recipients of special care and preferential treatment.

The notice clearly stated that from August 1, 2021, the disability pension for disabled personnel (including disabled military and police members, officials in state organs, militias and migrant laborers), regular pension for three kinds of families (namely family members of martyrs, military members died on duty or of illness ), as well as the subsistence allowance to the Red Army Veterans, will increase by 10% on average as scheduled. And the subsistence allowance for demobilized soldiers in the countryside will have an increase of 200 yuan per capita per month on the current basis.

As required, relevant local departments at all levels should ensure that the pension and subsistence allowance are distributed to the beneficiaries of preferential treatments in a timely, precise and full-amount manner.

Competent chief in the MVA said that on the occasion of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the state once again raised the pension and subsistence allowance standards by a large margin, fully demonstrating the care for the vast number of veterans and special-care recipients.

This is the 17th consecutive year that the country has raised the pension and subsistence standards for special-care recipients.