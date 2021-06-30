China, Vietnam navies wrap up 30th joint patrol in Beibu Gulf



Chinese naval ship patrols in the Beibu Gulf on June 24.

BEIBU GULF, June 30 -- The 30th joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf, conducted by the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command and the Vietnam People's Navy, wrapped up successfully on June 25.

China and Vietnam each dispatched two naval vessels to participate in this joint patrol. They sailed for nearly 26 hours, with a total voyage of more than 275 nautical miles. The joint patrol has played an active role in maintaining security, stability and good order in the Beibu Gulf waters and promoting the healthy development of relations between the two militaries.

The patrol fleets of China and Vietnam arrived at the assembly location respectively on June 24. After communication waves correction and welcoming speeches, they started the crossover patrols along the China-Vietnam maritime boundary in the Beibu Gulf.

During the joint patrol, the fleets of the two sides informed each other of the hydrological and meteorological conditions, sea and air conditions, and the heading and speed information, which enhanced both sides’ resource sharing and maritime communications.

They also alternated command of the fleets to improve the level of coordination and carried out light signal exercises. The patrol signaler of the two navies used light signals of different lengths to make signal transmission and to convey friendly messages.

In addition, China and Vietnam launched a joint search and rescue drill according to the plan. During the drill, the two parties exchanged and shared the information of the distressed vessel’s location and surrounding meteorological conditions. After locating the target, they immediately started rescue and notified each other of the results.

On June 25, at the end of the patrol line, sailors of the two sides manned the rails aboard the vessels and waved each other goodbye. So far, the 30th China-Vietnam Beibu Gulf joint patrol wrapped up successfully.

The joint patrol tradition started in 2005. Since 2019, it is jointly carried out by the troops from the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command and the Vietnam People's Navy. So far, they have successfully implemented 30 joint patrols, 14 joint drills, and four naval port calls, which have been conducive to safeguarding the security and stability of the Beibu Gulf waters, strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries, consolidating the traditional friendship between the two militaries, and effectively enhancing mutual understanding and trust.

The Chinese and Vietnamese navies launch a joint search and rescue operation.