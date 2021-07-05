Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali passes pre-mission test

By Wang Xiaochen, Gao Hongbao

BEIJING, July 5 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali, comprising medical personnel selected from the General Hospital with the PLA Northern Theater Command, carried out their pre-mission test recently. Jointly certified by the PLA Northern Theater Command and the Shenyang Joint Logistic Support Center, all the 63 medical peacekeepers have reached the standard for carrying out peacekeeping missions with outstanding performance.

The inspection team comprised experts from 10 business units assigned to the PLA Northern Theater Command and the Shenyang Joint Logistic Support Center. The exam included common subjects, special subjects, and integrated exercises, covering the items of data check, basic physique, transportation and treatment of injured personnel, etc. The comprehensive and systematic exam of the would-be peacekeepers will ensure their efficiency in the future mission area.

Next, the contingent will take further training to improve its emergency response and task-fulfilling capabilities.