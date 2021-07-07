Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on remembering history, cherishing peace

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Wednesday marks the 84th anniversary of the Lugou Bridge Incident on July 7, 1937, which is recognized as the start of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-of-nation resistance against Japanese aggression.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions stressed remembering history and cherishing peace.

The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- War is like a mirror. Looking at it helps us better appreciate the value of peace.

-- The war (Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression) is the Chinese people's longest and largest fight against foreign aggression in modern times, which came with the greatest sacrifice but led to the Chinese people's first complete victory in national liberation.

-- The great spirit of resisting aggression bred during the war is an invaluable source of inspiration, and will always motivate the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and strive to achieve national rejuvenation.

-- The Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force to impose their will on China through bullying, change China's direction of progress, or obstruct the Chinese people's efforts to create a better life.

-- The Chinese and Japanese people should pass on their friendship from generation to generation, learn the lessons of history and look forward, to make joint contribution to world peace.

-- China is a staunch advocate and strong defender of world peace. The Chinese people will stay committed to the noble cause of peace and development of mankind.