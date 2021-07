The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on July 8, 2021.

BEIJING, July 9 -- According to a notice released by China’s Shandong Maritime Safety Administration on July 8, military exercises will be carried out in waters of the Yellow Sea from July 9 to July 13, 2021, local time.

MILITARY EXERCISES FROM 090000UTC TO 131000UTC JUL IN AREA FROM RONGCHENG TO LIANYUNGANG BOUNDED BY THE LINES JIONING:

(1) 36-06N/120-47E;

(2) 36-41N/122-36E;

(3) 36-41N/123-22E;

(4) 35-10N/123-22E;

(5) 35-10N/120-47E。

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

SHANDONG MSA CHINA