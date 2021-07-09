Xi exchanges congratulations with South Sudanese president on 10th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said that over the past 10 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have undergone healthy and stable development, with fruitful results in their cooperation in various fields.

Noting that the two sides have consistently and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, Xi said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have joined hands to fight the pandemic, demonstrating their deep fraternity.

Xi added that he attaches great importance to the development of China-South Sudan relations, and is ready to work with President Kiir to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to consolidate mutual political trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields under the framework of the Belt and Road cooperation, and bring benefits to the two countries and their people.

Kiir said in his message that China is a true friend of South Sudan.

As a young country that has only been established for 10 years, South Sudan has received substantial assistance from China in its economic and social development, domestic peace process, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, for which, he said, the South Sudanese side holds gratitude and appreciation.

South Sudan looks forward to continuously consolidating the high-level bilateral ties with China and deepening cooperation, so as to benefit the people of the two countries, Kiir said.