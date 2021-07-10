Xi stresses new development paradigm, seed industry vitalization, Qinghai-Tibet Plateau development

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed efforts to foster the new development paradigm, promote the vitalization of the seed industry and advance ecological and environmental protection as well as sustainable development of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the 20th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

The meeting reviewed and approved a series of documents, including guidelines on accelerating the building of the new development paradigm, an action plan on vitalizing the seed industry, a plan for ecological and environmental protection as well as sustainable development of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and measures on pushing innovations in trade and investment facilitation in the country's pilot free trade zones.

"Accelerating the building of the new development paradigm is a strategic measure for us to take the initiative in future development," Xi said.

"It is aimed at enhancing our ability to survive, compete, develop and sustain in all kinds of predictable and unpredictable stormy weathers, and it is a tough battle and protracted war that calls for a tenacious fighting spirit and strategic composure," he said.

Noting that the seed industry is the foundation of agricultural modernization, Xi stressed efforts to achieve self-reliance in the sector and ensure that the country's germplasm resources are independent and controllable.

He called for an attitude that is responsible to history, the people and the world in the environmental protection and sustainable development of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as such deeds are of historical significance and concern the survival and development of the Chinese nation.

Efforts should be made to align with international economic and trade rules, actively advance institutional innovation and work harder to plan and promote the high-quality development of pilot free trade zones, he said.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the central committee for deepening overall reform, attended the meeting.

The meeting called for a problem-oriented approach to realizing the transition to the new development paradigm, and stressed the need to carry out reforms that better allocate resources and incentivize the public.

"We will give greater prominence to meeting domestic needs and improving the quality of life of the people," the meeting said.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the survey, collection, identification and evaluation of germplasm resources. It urged efforts to strengthen research on basic and cutting-edge topics, make breakthroughs on key and core technologies and promote the building of innovation bases.

Since 2012, China has comprehensively protected and restored the eco-safety barrier in Tibet, as well as the ecological environment in the Sanjiangyuan (Three-River-Source) area and the Qilian Mountains, among other key areas.

The trend of ecological deterioration on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau has been effectively curbed, which has helped promote the sustained stability and rapid development in the region, the meeting said.

The meeting stressed the need to keep protection a priority and make ecological and environmental protection the prerequisite and boundary for regional development.

The meeting also called for adhering to green development and sticking to a development path that is ecologically friendly, green, low-carbon and of high quality, with the characteristics of the plateau.

Efforts must be made to deepen the high-level institution-based opening-up, said the meeting, pledging greater autonomy for the pilot free trade zones in reforms to build them into free trade parks with international influence and competitiveness.