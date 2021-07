Military exercises carried out in Yellow Sea from July 13 to 16

The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on July 13, 2021.

BEIJING, July 14 -- According to a notice released by China’s Shandong Maritime Safety Administration on July 13, major military exercises are carried out in waters of the Yellow Sea from July 13 to July 16, 2021, local time.

MILITARY EXERCISES FROM 130400UTC TO 160400UTC JUL IN AREA BOUNDED BY 36-52.5N/122-49.5E,36-52.5N/123-04.0E, 36-25.0N/123-04.0E,36-25.0N/122-33.0E AND 36-38.0N/122-33.0E AND IN AREA BOUNDED BY 35-56.0N/123-06.0E,35-56.0N/123-15.0E, 35-49.0N/123-15.0E AND 35-49.0N/123-06.0E.

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

SHANDONG MSA CHINA