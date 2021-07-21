New preferential activities launched in Huangshan for military-related personnel

By Zhu Qian and Cheng Xiangyang

BEIJING, July 21 -- Scenic spots and hotels in Huangshan City, southeast China's Anhui Province, will launch new tourism preferential activities from July 20 to August 20 for military-related personnel across the country.

The one-month preferential event, organized by the Military-Civilian Mutual Support Office of Huangshan Municipal People's Government, is mainly to celebrate China’s Army Day on August 1st, the anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Besides traditional preferential policy of free admission for active-service members in most scenic spots, this time in Huangshan City, civilian personnel in military across the country, veterans, families of martyrs, families of service members deceased on duty, and families of service members deceased due to disease, can also enjoy the policy of free admissions and preferential accommodation fees.

Totally 56 scenic spots in Huangshan City participate in this event, including Xidi and Hongcun villages, two of the World Cultural Heritages in China, as well as 42 hotels and B&B that offer no less than 20 percent discount of the retail price and lower-than-online-group-purchase price.

It is learned that China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Political Work Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) jointly issued a notice on July 20, requesting military units and local governments to strengthen interaction and mutual assistance work ahead of August 1st, China’s Army Day.

According to the notice, the localities should take the initiative to deal with the problems encountered in the combat readiness training and construction reform of the Chinese military, mobilize and organize all kinds of resources to help the troops, solve their problems and ensure the smooth operation of military exercises and tasks.