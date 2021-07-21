Postal service available for all grassroots border units in Inner Mongolia



The border guard picks up the package. Photo by Duan Yongping

BEIJING, July 21 -- Military personnel assigned to the frontier troops in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, bid farewell to the long history of no direct postal service. All the 77 grassroots units stationed at the front line of Inner Mongolia's border defense now have direct access to postal service.

Inner Mongolia is located on the northern border of China with a borderline of more than 4,200 kilometers. The border troops are mostly stationed in remote and underdeveloped areas. For a long time, difficulty in receiving newspapers, documents, and packages has always plagued frontier defense soldiers.

In response to the facts of the long border line, sparsely populated area, and difficult logistic support, the Chinese PLA Inner Mongolia Military Command has established a frontier postal logistics service working mechanism for the construction of border postal routes.

They opened new postal routes, extended postal routes, increased service frequency, opened fixed service points and joint military-civilian relay routes within two years from 2018.

It is learned that the 77 frontline border grassroots units now can enjoy the direct delivery services of parcels, newspapers, letters, and direct confidential deliveries.