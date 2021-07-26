New-style anti-mosquito clothing distributed to PLA border troops in Xinjiang

The Beiwan area in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, located on the north bank of the Irtysh River and bordered by Kazakhstan, is one of the world’s four areas mostly troubled with swarms of mosquitoes. From June to August every year, mosquitoes and midges are infesting the Irtysh River in a radius of a hundred miles. According to the tests of the epidemic prevention department, there are up to 1,700 mosquitoes and 3,500 midges per cubic meter during the peak period, and you can kill more than 100 mosquitoes in one slap.

“Holding meetings in mosquito nets, and patrolling in cotton-padded jackets in summer” is the daily routine of the border defense company assigned to the PLA Xinjiang Military Command stationed in Beiwan area. This year, they have received new-style anti-mosquito suits of the seventh generation.