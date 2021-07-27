PLA supports reconstruction of the flood-stricken areas in Henan

ZHENGZHOU, July 27 -- As of 5 p.m. on July 25, the PLA Central Theater Command has dispatched a total of 67 rescue batches to the flood-stricken areas in Henan, central China. More than 8,600 officers and soldiers of the PLA and Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force, together with more than 11,000 militia and reserve personnel, have participated in the disaster rescue. With more than 1,300 vehicles and equipment and 217 rafts, they will continue to carry out rescue operations and reconstruction tasks in many places in Henan.

Several task forces rushed to the rescue after a dangerous situation occurred in the Xuwangzhao Village Section and Guqiao Village Section along the Shuangji River in Changge City. The two embankments were closed by the afternoon of July 25 and officers and soldiers are currently strengthening the embankment.

A brigade assigned to the 83rd Group Army dispatched 597 officers and soldiers in three groups to carry out the tasks of transferring the masses and post-disaster rebuilding in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, Muye District of Xinxiang City and Xinzhen Town of Hebi City.

A detachment of the First Mobile Corps of the PAP dispatched more than 1,300 people to carry out tasks such as dredging, disinfection and strengthening dams in Mihe Town of Gongyi City, Zhifang Reservoir in Dengfeng City and the downtown area of Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province. More than 100 tons of street garbage has been cleaned out.

A number of troops are carrying out dredging work in Zhengzhou. More than 2,400 officers and soldiers of the "Yang Gensi Company" carried out urban cleanup tasks in multiple districts. They cleaned a total of fifteen streets, one college, two communities and one housing estate on July 25.

An aviation brigade assigned to the Air Force of the PLA Central Theater Command dispatched 171 officers and soldiers to carry out dredging operations in the tunnel underneath the Huanghe Road, Zhengzhou, and successively cleared hundreds of cubic meters of silt.

A base of the PLA Rocket Force dispatched more than 400 officers and soldiers, more than 30 vehicles and professional equipment to carry out to dredging and disinfection operations in the disaster-stricken area of Fuwai Central China Cardiovascular Hospital. They have cleaned up a total of 3,000 bags of garbage and cleaned and decontaminated more than 200,000 square meters.

The People's Armed Forces Department (PAFD) of Erqi District, Zhengzhou dispatched 500 militias to help with community cleaning up and disaster relief materials distribution. The Qixian PAFD dispatched 270 militias to help the masses resume production, open up broken roads, and organized a medical rescue militia company to carry out pandemic prevention and disinfection work.

Over the past few days, the Xinxiang prefectural military command has dispatched more than 1,200 militias to carry out investigations of hidden geological hazards, dredging and restoration of facilities to help the masses with post-disaster reconstruction.