China's PLA to continue defending national dignity, world peace: Chinese envoy

BEIRUT, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian said on Monday that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) constitutes a strong pillar in defending their country and will continue to maintain national dignity and safeguard regional and world peace.

The ambassador's remarks came during an online reception organized by the Chinese embassy in Lebanon to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army which falls on Aug. 1.

Chinese Military Attache Brigadier General Zheng Yuchong gave an overview of China's national defense policy and the functions and tasks of the Chinese military, while emphasizing that the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party is key to the rapid and steady development of the Chinese military.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army Brigadier General Ziad Hachem praised the great achievements of the Chinese PLA, and fully affirmed China's positive role in safeguarding world peace.

Meanwhile, UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Deputy Force Commander Brigadier General Irvine Nii-Ayitey Aryeetey, representative of the UNIFIL Commander, spoke highly of the achievements of the Chinese peacekeeping forces in mine clearance, infrastructure, medical care and epidemic prevention.