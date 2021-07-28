Chinese Embassy in Brunei holds reception to celebrate 94th anniversary of PLA founding

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Brunei held a reception here on Tuesday night to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1.

At the reception, Li Jianzhong, defence attache of the Chinese Embassy to Brunei, said that China and Brunei enjoy a long history of exchanges and the traditional friendship between the two countries has withstood the test of time and grown even more vigorously.

About 100 guests from the Brunei government, armed forces, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Chinese community in Brunei attended the event.

In his speech, Li said that a friend in need is a friend indeed. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the people of the two countries have joined hands to help each other overcome difficulties.