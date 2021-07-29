US the biggest threat to global network security: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, July 29 -- "The US is the biggest threat to global network security," said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press conference of the MND on July 29.

Regarding the recently exposed scandal that the US National Security Agency had spied on the leaders of European allies through Danish intelligence agencies, Snr. Col. Wu reminded that relevant US agencies have carried out large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyber theft, surveillance and attacks on foreign governments, enterprises and individuals for a long time.

He stated that the facts, such as WikiLeaks, Snowden revelations, Swiss Crypto AG incident, as well as the recently exposed spying scandal, have all proven time and time again that the US is a world recognized top empire of hacking and theft of secrets.

Wu also pointed that the US has spared no effort to promote the militarization of cyberspace and vigorously developed cyber offensive forces.

In response, the Chinese defense spokesperson called on the international community to jointly oppose the US cyber bullying, and urged the US to explain its surveillance operations and stop creating tension and hostility in global cyberspace. He also expressed that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national network sovereignty, information security and social stability.