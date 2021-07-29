US should stop distorting facts for selfish purposes: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, July 29 – “Speak the truth, and stop the lies,” said Senior colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry, at a regular press conference on Thursday when responding to a recent US Congressional Research Service (CRS) report claiming that the Chinese Navy posed a major challenge to the US Navy, the first of its kind since the end of the Cold War.

Snr. Col. Wu stated that all along, the Chinese military has strived to provide more public security products to the international community. This is a fact obvious to the international community.

“The PLA Navy has dispatched naval vessels to the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia to carry out regular escort operations, and actively participated in humanitarian rescue operations such as assisting Indonesia in salvaging the submarine wreckage. And the PLA Navy’s hospital ship Peace Ark has performed multiple medical rescue missions overseas,” Wu cited several examples.

He pointed out that the US hypes up the so-called "Chinese military threat" for no other reason but to create public opinion for suppressing and containing China, and to make excuses for seeking its absolute military superiority at the same time.

“The words and deeds of the US illustrate its arrogance and prejudice. China does not buy it,” Wu emphasized. “We ask the US to stop its wrong doing, speak the truth, and stop the lies.”