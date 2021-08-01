Xi's vision on military cooperation for world peace, common development

Members of China's 5th peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan take a military exercise in South Sudan, on Jan. 4, 2019. (Photo by Zhu Xiaonan/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday marks the 94th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which has been not only guarding the security and well-being of the Chinese people, but also contributing to regional and global peace and security.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has, on various bilateral and multilateral occasions, called for closer military cooperation to safeguard peace and stability and promote common development.

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans and comrades pay tribute to martyrs of the CPV during a flower baskets presenting ceremony at the memorial tower in the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Oct. 23, 2020

Xi addressed a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

Justice will surely prevail over power, and peace and development are an unstoppable trend of history, Xi said.

Oct. 18, 2019

Prior to the opening of the 7th Military World Games in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Xi met with defense department and military leaders of participating countries and senior officials of the International Military Sports Council.

"This year, the slogan 'Military Glory, World Peace' expresses the hopes that athletes of different countries could display the sports spirit of tenacity and let the power of sports dispel the shadow of war, bridge communications between different cultures and bring together people's heart for peace," Xi said.

"China would like to join hands with foreign militaries to tackle the common security threats and challenges and make greater contribution to safeguarding world peace and building a community with a shared future for humanity," he added.

The honor guard of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy stand in formation before a naval parade staged to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the PLA Navy at a pier in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on April 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

April 23, 2019

In a group meeting with the heads of foreign delegations invited to participate in the multinational naval events marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese PLA Navy, Xi called for concerted efforts to safeguard maritime peace and build a maritime community with a shared future.

"The blue planet humans inhabit is not divided into islands by the oceans, but is connected by the oceans to form a community with a shared future, where people of all countries share weal and woe," Xi said.

"Holding high the banner of win-win cooperation, the Chinese military is committed to creating a security environment featuring equality, mutual trust, fairness and justice, joint participation and shared benefits," he added.

April 23, 2018

During a group meeting with defense ministers from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Xi said China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with other SCO member countries in defense and security so as to contribute to long-term regional stability and prosperity.

Xi stressed that security is the cornerstone for development. "We must take safeguarding regional security and stability as the SCO's work priority as always."

China will unwaveringly stay on the path of peaceful development, continue its efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, uphold international order, and work with other countries to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

De Reviers De Mauny (3rd L), J3 chief of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, inspects the demining operation of the Chinese peacekeeping force in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 9, 2019. (Photo by Sun Shuai/Xinhua)

Sept. 28, 2015

Addressing a peacekeeping summit at the United Nations headquarters, which gathered leaders and representatives of over 70 countries and international organizations, Xi said China is to join the new UN peacekeeping capability readiness system.

China, Xi declared, will take the lead to set up a permanent peacekeeping police squad and will build a peacekeeping standby force of 8,000 troops.

China is also to actively consider the UN's request of sending more engineering, transportation and medical personnel to join peacekeeping missions, and will train 2,000 foreign peacekeepers and carry out 10 mine-clearing assistance programs in the next five years, he added.