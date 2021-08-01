Ministry greets veterans across China on Army Day

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Veterans Affairs on Sunday extended festive greetings to veterans across the country on China's Army Day.

On the day marking the 94th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the ministry hailed veterans' loyalty, bravery and devotion to the armed forces, and applauded their contributions to the society in their life as civilians, particularly their efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and the recent devastating flood.

As this year marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China, the ministry called on veterans to carry on the founding spirit of the Party and fine traditions of PLA, and strive for the goal of fully building a modern socialist country and achieving national rejuvenation.