First China-Latin America peacekeeping webinar held via video link

BEIJING, August 2 -- The Peacekeeping Affairs Center under China's Ministry of National Defense hosted the first China-Latin America peacekeeping webinar in Beijing from July 28 to 29. This event is aimed to implement the vision of building a community of shared future for mankind proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, promote the pragmatic cooperation between the Chinese and Latin American militaries, share peacekeeping experience and uphold multilateralism.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General Alexandre Zouev attended the opening ceremony online. More than 50 officials and experts from China and the main Latin-America troop- and police-contributing countries for UN peacekeeping operations, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Salvador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay, participated in the webinar.

The participants held in-depth exchange of views on how to strengthen the pragmatic peacekeeping cooperation between China and Latin America and make the UN peacekeeping operations more effective. They agreed that as firm supporters and active participants in UN peacekeeping missions, China and the countries in Latin America should further coordinate and cooperate with each other in the peacekeeping mission areas, and continue to make important contributions to world peace.