PLA Army brigade braces for tank biathlon of IAG 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 4 -- Soldiers from a brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army are making final-stage preparations for the Tank Biathlon event of International Army Games (IAG) 2021, which will take place at the Alabino training ground in Russia soon.

The Tank Biathlon event consists of the individual race and rally race. The training camp, fully taking into account such uncertainties as wind, dust and water mist at the competition site, has conducted targeted training and enhanced precision operation.

After more than four months’ training, four tank crews have been selected from the training camp, based on the members’ performance, psychological quality, responsiveness and other indicators, to compete in Russia.

According to Tang Xiaoming, deputy commander of the brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army, as the event draws near, the training camp will lay equal stress on adjusting the contestant s’ mentality and strengthening last-minute training, in a bid to adapt them to all sorts of conditions and enable them to perform their best on site. “We will do our best to be fully prepared and strive for satisfactory results in the arena”.