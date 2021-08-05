16th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to Sudan returns home

BEIJING, Aug. 5 -- All peacekeepers of the 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to Sudan returned home on the morning of August 4 after successfully completing a ten-month peacekeeping mission. A grand welcome ceremony was held for them at the camp.

The 16th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to Sudan consists of military members from a brigade assigned to the 82nd Group Army under the PLA Central Theater Command and had been deployed to the mission area in August 2020. As the only engineering and support force of the UN-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) in the region, the contingent has completed over 290 construction support tasks including the upgrade at the Al Fashir super camp of the UNAMID, final environmental cleanup, remediation and transfer of 15 camps and humanitarian reliefs, which have been rated as a "benchmark" for peacekeeping forces by the UNAMID.

In this mission, all peacekeepers of the contingent have been awarded the UN Peace Medals of Honor. Major General Henry , Force Commander for UNAMID, signed the commendation order for them.

It is learned that the UNAMID has effectively completed a 14-year peacekeeping operation in Darfur, Sudan, and the peacekeepers are withdrawing from the mission area in batches.