New equipment account for 81.6% in Zapad/Interaction-2021: Chinese commander

YINCHUAN, Aug. 10 -- On August 9, the China-Russia joint exercise Zapad/Interaction-2021 officially kicked off. In the next few days, the Chinese and Russian participating troops would conduct mixed grouping, joint planning and implementation of joint field training against the background of jointly safeguarding regional security and stability. Lieutenant General Liu Xiaowu, deputy commander of the PLA Western Theater Command and commanding officer of the Chinese participating troops, introduced the highlights of the exercise in detail in an interview.