Field Air-defense System in action during China-Russia joint exercise

The field air-defense system was seen in action during the ongoing China-Russia joint military exercise code-named ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 in northwestern China.

Its core is Hongqi-17, which combines positioning, guidance and striking capabilities, and, thanks to its advanced radar system, it can intercept multiple targets.

The field air-defense system guarantees the operation in the ongoing China-Russia joint military exercise code-named ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 in northwest China. /PLA Western Theater Command

Such a complicated system requires a high level of skill from its operators.

"It can initiate radar and launch missiles in less than a minute. Within this time frame, we need to figure out whether the target is true or false, and coming from an enemy or from us," said Zhou Bai, a radar operator from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command.

Hongqi-17 air-defense system in motion in the ongoing China-Russia joint military exercise code-named ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 in northwest China. /PLA Western Theater Command

It's equipped with a tried-and-true anti-aircraft gun-missile system. An PLA officer explained the strategy of using this weapon system. "We give prominence to coordination of multiple anti-aircraft weapons in time and space. We test the striking capacity under extreme conditions," said Xu Bowen from PLA Western Theater Command.

Based on network information systems, the air defense forces form a barrage by using surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft guns.

The field air-defense system in action in the ongoing China-Russia joint military exercise code-named ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 in northwest China. /PLA Western Theater Command

"The whole exercise focuses on precision, coordination, high-efficiency and tempering joint operations," said Xue Wenjun, a battalion commander

He said that for the joint exercise where the system is being used, troops from both China and Russia will participate and test an operation plan aimed at striking terrorist activities.