Online catering delivery platform serves border troops in Tibet

By Chen Wubin and QianXiaohu

BEIJING, Aug. 11 -- In recent years, new support modes have entered into the daily life of service members stationed on Tibet Plateau. Recently, a quartermaster assigned to a border defense regiment under the PLA Tibet Military Command managed to purchase food through a food supply APP.

In the past, the border defense regiment had to report level by level for food supply which often took half a month, while the quality of food could hardly be guaranteed. Now, thanks to the new APP, the food materials can be delivered within 3 days so that the border troops could enjoy the convenience of modern logistics.

In strictly abiding by the confidentiality requirements, the APP was developed targeting the problems like scattered locations of troops, harsh weather conditions, and the difficulty in distribution of military supplies. Featuring convenient operation and settlement, and fast delivery, it has been well received by service members on the plateau.

In addition, the APP can match suitable delivery sites according to the cycle and scope of delivery, clearly show the arrival date of supplies and realize the "point-to-point" delivery by specific vehicles. After the delivery, service members can rate and review the service on the APP.

The APP not only ensures the diversity and freshness of the food materials but also provides online cooking courses.