Russian Defence Minister notes the coordination of actions of the Russian and Chinese military personnel in Sibu/Interaction 2021 exercise

Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu praised the joint actions of Russian and Chinese military personnel during Sibu/Interaction 2021 exercise, the active phase of which took place today in the PRC at the Qintongxia training ground.

The Head of the Russian Military Department noted the coherence of actions, the high professionalism of the participants in the exercise and awarded the distinguished servicemen.

During the active phase of the exercise, the servicemen of Russia and China, having conducted joint reconnaissance and search, discovered mock enemy and then conducted an anti-terrorist ground-air operation. The tactical groups carried out the landing and captured the strong points of the mock terrorists, thereby creating favorable conditions for the offensive of the main joint forces.

The total number of troops (forces) that took part in the joint exercise, which began on August 9, is more than 10 thousand people. Were involved 200 units of armored vehicles, 90 artillery mounts, over 100 aircraft and helicopters. Units of Land Forces and Air Force of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) were involved. From the Russian side, motorized rifle units of one of the formations of the Eastern Military District, Su-30SM aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defence Army of the Eastern MD, officers of command and control bodies took part.