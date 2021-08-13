PLA Navy sends teams to IAG 2021 in Russia

By Xiao Yongli, Yao Guanchen and Zhang Bin

VLADIVOSTOK, Aug. 13 -- At around 11 a.m. on August 12, local time, 50 Chinese PLA Navy marines arrived at Knevichi Airport in Vladivostok, Russia, via military transport aircraft to participate in the "Seaborne Assault" competition of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021.

The Chinese participants will compete with their counterparts from Russia, Iran and Venezuela in the tasks of relay, obstacle course and survival path. The event is a comprehensive test of the participants' armored vehicle driving skills, weapon-using skills, and coordinated obstacle-overcoming ability.

At the same time, the PLA Navy's guided-missile frigate Guangyuan (Hull 552) participating in the "Sea Cup" event is en route to Vladivostok. It will compete with military vessels from Russia, Myanmar and Vietnam in tasks of artillery firing against sea/air targets & floating mines, barrel anchoring, damage control and sea rescues. Frigate Guangyuan, commissioned in 2017, is a new generation of light frigate independently designed and built by China.

It is learnt that the IAG 2021 will be held from August 22 to September 4. The PLA Navy has sent four teams to respectively compete in the "Seaborne Assault" and "Sea Cup" in Vladivostok, the "Depth" in Konarak, Iran, as well as the "Clear Sky" competition in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang.

The Chinese PLA Navy has hosted or participated in the IAG abroad for many times since 2018. It has played an active role in enhancing friendship with the armed forces of relevant countries, deepening military exchanges and cooperation, and improving the actual combat training level through mutual learning.