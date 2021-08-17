Chinese Navy team conducts pre-competition training for IAG 2021



Members of a team for the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 sent by the Chinese PLA Navy carry out adaptive training at a training ground of the Russian Marine Corps. Photo by Xiao Yongli

VLADIVOSTOK, Aug. 17 -- The Chinese naval team to participate in the "Seaborne Assault" event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 in Russia has completed quarantine and started the outdoor pre-competition training.

"We mainly carried out training of three subjects, i.e., the 10-km aerobic running will help the team members adapt to the local climate as soon as possible, the unarmed strength training is helpful for them to maintain the cardiopulmonary function and physical strength, and the obstacle-crossing training is designed to improve their capability of passing obstacles in the contest," said Liu Chao, the instructor of the Chinese team. Considering that the team members had to adapt to huge climate change after they arrived in Russia and that no regular training was carried out during the quarantine, the pre-match training is a must to help them adjust the physical and psychological state, said Liu.

In the next few days before the competition, the Chinese participants will check, adjust and familiarize themselves with the weapons and equipment provided by the Russian side, and carry out adaptive training at two local shooting ranges, which will also be the venue for the competition.

The IAG 2021 will kick off on August 22. In the "Seaborne Assault" event, the Chinese team will compete with teams from countries including Russia, Iran and Venezuela in the tasks of relay, obstacle course and survival path.