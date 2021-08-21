China updates military service law

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A newly revised version of China's military service law was adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Friday.

With 65 articles in 11 chapters, the revised version, which introduces a series of new arrangements into the military service system, will be enforced on Oct. 1.

The revision highlights the predominant role of volunteers in the military service system and improves the system of military service registration and peacetime enlistment.

Noting that institutions responsible for military service affairs shall be established in colleges and universities, the revised law also pledges to keep the confidentiality of personal information collected and strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of female military personnel.

First adopted in 1984, the military service law has been amended in 1998, 2009, and 2011.