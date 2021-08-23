Three competitions of IAG 2021 kick off inKorla



The opening ceremony of three competitions of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 is held at the “Suvorov Attack” competition venue in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on August 22, 2021. (Photo by Wang Jun)

KORLA, Aug. 23 -- The Suvorov Onslaught, Clear Sky and Safe Environment events of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 kicked off in Korla, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on August 22.

Ten games of the three events will be staged from August 23 to September 3. Participating teams from China, Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam will be engaged in fierce competitions.

At the opening ceremony, in addition to the grand march-in and flag-raising ceremonies, the PLA Army also arranged live-fire training demonstrations to display the combat effectiveness of the combined-arms battalion, which serves as its basic combat unit in mobile operations.

According to Major General Zhu Xiaohui, deputy commander of the Army under the PLA Central Theater Command, who is acting as the deputy chief of the PLA Army’s leading group of the IAG competitions in Korla, since the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control are still underway, the competitions pose new challenges to the host and participating teams. Compared with previous years, this year’s competitions have four major characteristics.

First, the events are more closer to real combat standards in terms of the competition regulations, venue setting and the game process. Second, the events will see a diversity of participating forces. The Chinese PLA Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force have sents their teams to participate in the competitions for the first time. Third, the operating mechanism has been improved with comprehensive support provided in terms of the venue facilities, living conditions, equipment involved. Fourth, the competitions have gained more powerful technical support.

During the competitions, various cultural and equipment exhibition activities will also be arranged to promote military exchanges and cooperation among participating countries, and to enhance friendship and mutual trust.