Chinese air force gearing up for International Army Games 2021

MOSCOW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force participating in the International Army Games 2021 arrived in Russia and has geared up for the games.

All of the Chinese military's 17 teams with weapons and equipment have arrived at their venues in Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Iran for the International Army Games 2021.

More than 700 Chinese troops from the ground, naval and air forces as well as the strategic support force and the joint logistics support force will participate in 17 competitions in the four countries.