PLA holds military exercises in China's coastal waters in late August

BEIJING, Aug. 24 -- According to three notices released by the maritime safety administrations in China’s Shandong, Liaoning and Guangdong provinces on August 23, the Chinese People’s liberation Army (PLA) will carry out military exercises in several sea areas of China in recent days. Ships are banned from entering during respective time limits.

According to the notice released by China’s Shandong Maritime Safety Administration, live-fire training will be held in different water zones of the Bohai Strait and Miaodao Archipelago from August 24 to 25, local time.

Notice issued by China’s Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration said that military exercises will be carried out in waters off the Dalu Island in the north Yellow Sea from August 24 to 26, local time.

A notice released by China’s Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration on August 23 said that the gunnery drill will be carried out in waters of the estuary of the Zhujiang River on August 25, local time.