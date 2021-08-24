IAG 2021: "Seaborne Assault" competition kicks off

By Xiao Yongli and Yao Guanchen

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Aug. 24 –- The competition "Seaborne Assault" under the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 kicked off in Vladivostok, Russia on August 23. The Chinese participating team will compete with teams from Russia, Iran, Venezuela and other countries.

The “Seaborne Assault” competition consists of three stages, namely, “Relay”, “Obstacle Course” and “Survival Path”. The first “Relay” stage is set on a route running 5.5km, with 5km on land and 0.5km at sea. Participating crews need to drive through 10 obstacles, including the passage between the pillars, mock ramp landing craft and a plot of driving (maneuvering) afloat, with the BTR-82A wheeled armored personnel carrier (APC) provided by the Russian Navy. It is designed to examine crew’s skill of operating equipment to pass through complex terrains and their fighting capacity.

It is learnt that the “Seaborne Assault” competition will wrap up on August 27.