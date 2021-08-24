Chinese team ranks 1st in first round of Suvorov onslaught competition



15’32’’41–Chinese team ranks 1st in the first round of individual race for infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) crews of the Suvorov onslaught

KORLA, Aug. 24 -- On August 23, the Korla section of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 opened its first competition day with Suvorov onslaught competition among IFV crews.

The Suvorov onslaught is named after the famous Russian military strategist Alexander Vasilyevich Suvorov. The infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) crews were required to observe acutely, maneuver swiftly and attack swiftly on a highly complicated battle track, fully demonstrating the three tactical principles proposed by the Russian militarist – observation, high speed and fierce assault.

Participants from China, Russia, Belarus and Venezuela competed in this event this year, which will go through three rounds of individual races and one rally race in four days. Except for Russian team with its BMP-3 IFVs, other teams will use the 86A IFVs provided by the Chinese side.

During the individual races on the first day, the four participating teams were divided into two pairs, which set out at a two-minute interval at the command of the chief referee and ran 2.5 laps along the designated track. They had to pass 12 obstacles on the way, including water, mounds and treadway bridge, and fire three times at the two shooting positions.

As soon as the chief referee gave the order, the Russian IFV crew hanging a blue flag dashed out and sped all the way to the finish point while passing obstacles and firing shots. Two minutes later, the Venezuelan IFV crew started too. The Chinese crew came out third, and its crew members, who were from a brigade of the 82nd Group Army, were all in the international game for the first time.

The competition ended with the last IFV crew passing the finish line. The Chinese team ranked 1st in the first round of individual race of Suvorov onslaught within 15’32’’41, followed by Russia (23’27’’66) and Belarus (25’23’’54). The second and third rounds of the individual race will be held on August 26 and 30 respectively.



The Suvorov onslaught competition of IAG 2021 officially kicked off in Korla of China’s Xinjing Uygur Autonomous Region on August 23. The Chinese IFV crew moves forward at a high speed. Photo by Zhao Jianbi