Chinese team gets a flying start in IAG 2021"Elbrus Ring" event

By Wang Weidong and Wang Donggang

MOSCOW, Aug. 24 -- The second competition day for the Elbrus Ring event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 began at the Terskol Mountain Training and Survival Center in the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic of Russia, on August 23, local time.

The Elbrus Ring event features the longest duration, the highest risk and the most difficult tasks in the IAG 2021. This year, a total of 9 countries and regions, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan and India, have sent troops for the event. The whole 116-kilometer-long competition course ranges from the elevation of 2356m to 5642m, with mountain forests, meadows, gravel, ice and snow involved. Such harsh environment and multiple tasks set higher demands for the physical fitness of participants.

The 126 participants from 9 teams will compete in 15 tasks including individual and group climbing, mountain orienteering, and mountain obstacle race in 12 days.

In the individual climbing and mountain orienteering, 12 Chinese participants set out in the 7th place.

In the individual climbing, all the Chinese participants completed the tasks and performed well.

According to the regulations of the mountain orienteering, all participants should find out 20 designated points within 70 minutes as prescribed. Upon hearing the signal released by the referee, Lu Shaoyong, navigator of the Chinese team, rationally plotted the route on the map, then the team members pressed ahead rapidly toward target points and successfully completed the game within the specified time.

“This is a chance for all participants to compete on the same stage and learn from each other and improve capabilities together. Through competitions and exchanges, we can learn the advanced training concepts of foreign miltaries to improve our combat training level,” said Wang Yingxue, head of the Chinese team.