Xi highlights developing green economy, furthering ecological progress

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, checks the growth of the trees and learns about the promotion of the Saihanba spirit and the high-quality development of the Saihanba forest farm at a forest named after Wang Shanghai, a late official of the farm, in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2021. Xi made an inspection tour of the Saihanba forest farm on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday stressed the importance of developing the green economy and furthering ecological progress.

Xi made the remarks while visiting a memorial forest in the Saihanba forest farm located in north China's Hebei Province.

Named after Wang Shanghai, a late official of the Saihanba forest farm, the Shanghai memorial forest is the birthplace of the "Saihanba spirit," a term attributed to generations of workers on the farm who have kept their mission in mind, worked hard and pursued green development.

The workers have dedicated themselves to decades of hard work and created a miracle by transforming a wasteland into vast forests.

When talking with staff representatives of the farm, Xi said their efforts have set a good model and are of great significance for ecological advancement nationwide.

Xi urged the workers at the Saihanba forest farm to gain a deeper understanding of ecological conservation and continue their hard work for new achievements.