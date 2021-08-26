Chinese team excels on first day of Military Medical Relay Race

By JinHanbo and Wang Xuechao

BEIJING, Aug. 25 -- The Military Medical Relay Race of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 kicked off in Jizzax Province of Uzbekistan on August 23, local time. In the light weapon shooting competition held on the first day, the Chinese team finished first in two matchs, second in one, and third in one.

The light weapon shooting competition consisted of five events respectively set for male and female military doctors, male and female medics, as well as drivers.

Fu Fei, a member of the Chinese female military doctor’s team, won first place and broke the record of the event with a total score of 184 points, and her teammate Guo Hang ended up second with 181. Driver Zhang Guojie won first place and matched the record in the riflery event with 191 points, while male medic Yu Fule won the third place with 184.