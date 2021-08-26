Chinese military to hold multinational peacekeeping exercise Shared Destiny-2021

BEIJING, Aug. 26 -- According to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, the Chinese military will host the first multinational peacekeeping live exercise “Shared Destiny-2021” at the combined-arms tactical training base of the PLA Army in Queshan County of central China’s Henan Province from September 6 to 15.

Militaries of China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand will dispatch more than 1,000 troops to participate in the drills, involving units of infantry, fast response, security, helicopter, engineering, transportation, and medical services, said Tan at a regular press conference in Beijing on August 26.

The scenario of the exercise is joint operations of multinational peacekeeping forces, and the exercise will be held in a close-to-real battlefield environment set in accordance with the international, professional and realistic combat standards.

In the exercise, drills of battlefield reconnaissance, security guarding and patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, response to violent and terrorist attacks, construction of temporary operation base, battlefield first aid, and pandemic control will be conducted, for the purpose of responding to the UN’s “Action for Peacekeeping” initiative, promoting practical cooperation and making joint efforts to enhance the peacekeeping standby forces’ capability of carrying out tasks.

Tan said that the Chinese military, as a proactive practitioner of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, will continue to take a more active part in UN peacekeeping operations and always be a staunch defender of world peace.