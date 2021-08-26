China and Cambodia to co-chair experts' meeting under ADMM-Plus

BEIJING, Aug. 26 -- According to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of National Defense, the 10th experts' working group meeting on humanitarian mine action under ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus will be held via video link at the PLA Army Engineering University on September 14. Co-chaired by China and Cambodia, the meeting will be attended by representatives from 18 members of ADMM-Plus, ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center, and International Committee of the Red Cross.

The meeting is designed to have in-depth communication and discussion on the opportunities and challenges regarding mine-clearing cooperation, so as to promote the building of a multilateral mine-clearing cooperation mechanism of greater depth and breadth in the Asia-Pacific region, stated Tan at a regular press conference in Beijing on August 26.

Tan also said that since its establishment, the ADMM-Plus mechanism has been focusing on addressing regional security issues, playing an important role in intensifying defense cooperation, promoting common security, and safeguarding peace in the Asian-Pacific region. China stands ready to work with all parties involved in the ADMM-Plus mechanism to actively advance cooperation at all levels and in all areas, provide help and assistance to relevant militaries within its capacity and make new and bigger contributions to preserving peace and stability in the region.