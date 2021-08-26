Chinese military continues COVID-19 vaccine assistance to militaries of related countries

BEIJING, Aug. 26 -- The global situation of COVID-19 prevention and control remains complex and challenging. Since August, Chinese military has provided COVID-19 vaccine assistance to militaries of related countries, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday.

To implement President Xi Jinping’s important declaration on making China’s COVID-19 vaccine a global public good, while doing well in its own epidemic prevention and control, the Chinese military continues to provide COVID-19 vaccine assistance to relevant foreign militaries, Tan said.

Since August, the Chinese military has successively provided COVID-19 vaccines to the militaries of Bolivia, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, he noted.

Next, the Chinese military will continue to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with defense departments and militaries of other countries, cooperating in fighting the COVID-19, as a way to make constant contributions to building a global community of health for all, Tan stated.