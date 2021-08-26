Live-fire exercise Snowland Mission 2021 staged in Tibet



The PLA Tibet Military Command recently holds a live-fire exercise code named “Snowland Mission 2021” on the plateau at the elevation of 4,500 m. The picture shows a tank firing at the simulate target during the exercise. (Photo by Wu Guolong)

By RenqingWangdui, JinZhaowei, Jiang Feibo

LHASA, Aug.26 -- More than 10 brigades and regiments assigned to the PLA Tibet Military Command recently held a live-fire exercise code-named “Snowland Mission 2021” on the plateau at the elevation of 4,500m. Nearly ten thousand troops took part in the exercise.

The exercise, an all-time, all-domain, all-factor, round-the-clock live-fire exercise involving units of combined arms, is aimed at enhancing the troops’ overall combat capabilities at high-altitude areas, including joint operation, precise attack, efficient destruction, and comprehensive logistics support. It verified the overall operational effectiveness of the combat units and weapons and demonstrated the combined operational capability of troops stationed in Tibet.

The PLA Tibet Military Command recently holds a live-fire exercise code named “Snowland Mission 2021” on the plateau at the elevation of 4,500m. The picture shows a vehicle-mounted howitzer conducting night firing during the exercise. (Photo by Lu Jian)