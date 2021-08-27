Twenty-fifth Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to DRC established



The picture taken on August 25, 2021 shows the inaugural meeting of the 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the DRC.

BEIJING, Aug. 26 -- An engineering brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army held the inauguration of the 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 25.

The newly-established contingent consists of 175 service members mainly from an engineering brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army. The 175 peacekeepers are grouped in 3 professional detachments of support, road and bridge repair, and construction. They will be deployed in the “China Peninsula” camp in the south of the DRC as scheduled. In its mission area, the 25th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent will mainly perform the engineering survey, road repair and construction, engineering construction, unexploded ordnance disposal, and humanitarian rescues as well as other tasks.

It is learned that the 175 persons of the 25th contingent will fly to the mission area in two batches on September 12 and October 2 respectively after quarantine. They will serve on a one-year mission replacing China's 24th peacekeeping engineer contingent to the DRC.