Chinese military to hold multinational peacekeeping drill

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will hold its first multinational peacekeeping live exercise, "Shared Destiny-2021," from Sept. 6 to 15 at a training base of the People's Liberation Army in Queshan County of central China's Henan Province, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

More than 1,000 troops from China, Pakistan, Mongolia and Thailand will participate. They will cover infantry, rapid response, security, helicopters, engineering, transportation, and medical services, said Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

With the joint operation of multinational peacekeeping forces as an exercise scenario, the exercise will promote practical cooperation among peacekeeping troop-contributing countries and enhance the capability of peacekeeping standby forces to perform tasks, Tan said.

During the operation, drills of battlefield reconnaissance, security guard patrol, armed escort, civilian protection and epidemic response will take place, Tan said.

He said that the Chinese military would continue to increase its UN peacekeeping operations participation and remain a staunch force for world peace.