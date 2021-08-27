Chinese military to join SCO "Peace Mission 2021" exercise in Russia

BEIJING, Aug. 27 -- China will send troops to participate in the "Peace Mission 2021" joint anti-terrorism military exercise attended by militaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, according to a written statement released by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Friday.

The exercise will be held at the Donguz training ground in Orenburg Oblast, Russia from September 11 to 25.

The exercise is a routine one within the framework of the SCO, which aims to deepen the defense and security cooperation among SCO member states, improve their ability to respond to new challenges and threats, and jointly maintain regional peace and security.

The Chinese participating troops will be mainly from the PLA Northern Theater Command, with more than 550 service members and 130 vehicles and equipment involved.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the SCO. Defense departments of the SCO member states have strengthen strategic mutual trust and promoted pragmatic cooperation, in particular, created multiple military cultural brands, such as the "Peace Mission" military exercise and the "Peace Horn" military band festival.

The SCO has developed into an important constructive force in international and regional affairs, and has played an active role in maintaining world peace and regional stability, the statement said.