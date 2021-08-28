PLA sends warships and fighters to conduct joint patrol and training in East China Sea



A fighter jet attached to the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a drill.

BEIJING, Aug. 28 -- On August 27, the Eastern Theater Command (ETC) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent forces from multiple services including warships, fighter bombers and fighter jets to conduct a joint alert patrol in the sea and airspace over the East China Sea and also to carry out drills on joint air-sea assault and so on, said Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA ETC, in a written statement on Saturday.

These actions are aimed at beefing up the PLA Eastern Theater Command’s troops’ capability of conducting joint operations, said the spokesperson, adding that the Theater Command will keep organizing such actions regularly according to the surrounding situation and the need of safeguarding China’s sovereignty and security.



A naval warship attached to the PLA Eastern Theater Command sets sail for a drill.