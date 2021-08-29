More remains of Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War to be returned

The Republic of Korea (ROK) will hand over to China the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers' (CPV) Army martyrs from the Korean War in September, in what will be the eighth such handover since 2014.

A joint ceremony will be held in Incheon, west of the ROK capital Seoul, on Wednesday before a transfer ceremony at Incheon International Airport on Thursday, according to the Chinese Ministry of Veteran Affairs.

A ceremony will also be held on Thursday at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The remains will be buried in the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, with a burial ceremony due to be held on Friday.

The CPV fought alongside the Democratic People's Republic of Korea army in the Korean War against the ROK army and U.S.-led UN forces between 1950 and 1953.

Almost 200,000 CPV soldiers were killed in the war, with most of them buried on the Korean Peninsula.

(Cover: A casket containing the remains of a CPV martyr is escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, September 27, 2020. /Xinhua)