Chinese military starts railway delivery of troops to SCO "Peace Mission 2021" exercise

MANZHOULI, Aug. 30 -- At about 4:00 p.m. on August 28, a train carrying the first echelon of Chinese troops for the "Peace Mission 2021" joint anti-terrorism military exercise went across the borderline at the Manzhouli Port of Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region of northern China, and advanced to the exercise venue in Orenburg Oblast, Russia.

The "Peace Mission 2021" joint anti-terrorism military exercise attended by militaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states is to be held from 11th to 25th of September, 2021.