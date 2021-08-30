Chinese troops set out for SCO joint exercise "Peace Mission 2021"

Chinese troops participating in the "Peace Mission 2021" joint anti-terrorism military exercise hold an oath-taking rally. (Photo by Zhong Chongling)

By Mei Shixiong and Liu Min

BAICHENG, Aug. 30 -- The first echelon of the Chinese troops to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) "Peace Mission 2021" joint anti-terrorism military exercise left Baicheng, northeast China's Jilin Province, for the exercise venue in Orenburg Oblast, Russia, by railway on the evening of August 26.

The drill will be held at the Donguz training ground in Orenburg Oblast, Russia, from September 11 to 25. Eight SCO member states including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will dispatch a total force of about 4000 to participate in the exercise, among which China will send over 550 troops and 130 vehicles (equipment).

The joint operations command and participating troops of the Chinese side are assigned to the PLA Northern Theater Command. Liu Quan, commander of a combined-arms brigade under the PLA Northern Theater Command, said that by focusing on tactical training, specialized training, group training and multi-element joint training during the preparation stage, they have greatly improved the troops’ joint command, joint offense and defense, joint strike and comprehensive support capabilities.

It is learned that the Chinese participating troops will use various methods, such as railway transportation and air transportation, to complete the long-distance cross-border delivery in multiple echelons. All the Chinese participants are expected to arrive at the exercise area by September 10.