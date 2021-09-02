Xi unveils new measures to facilitate trade in services, world economic recovery

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video, Sept. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Thursday unveiled a slew of new measures to facilitate trade in services in the country's latest efforts to share its development opportunities and boost global economic recovery.

China will explore the development of national demonstration zones to promote the innovative development of services trade and increase support for services sector in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held in Beijing.

The country will optimize the rules for the services sector by supporting Beijing and other localities in piloting the alignment of domestic rules with the ones in high-standard international free trade agreements and in building digital trade demonstration zones, Xi said.

A stock exchange will be set up in Beijing to serve innovation-oriented small and medium-sized firms, Xi said.

"Let us join hands to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and get through these tough times," Xi said.

"Using peace, development and win-win cooperation as the 'golden key', we will be able to address the challenges facing the world economy and international trade and investment, and create a brighter future for all," he said.

Themed "Towards Digital Future and Service Driven Development," the 2021 CIFTIS will last from Sept. 2 to Sept. 7.