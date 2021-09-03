China's AG600 amphibious aircraft to perform flights at Airshow China

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's independently developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft will perform its first airshow flight at the upcoming Airshow China, according to its developer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Among multiple key exhibits of China's self-developing aviation products, the AG600 will show its capacities of aerial water-dropping at Airshow China, or the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, said the AVIC spokesperson Zhou Guoqiang.

The water-dropping performance will fully display the firefighting capacities of this large amphibious aircraft model, Zhou said.

Code-named Kunlong, the AG600 is a key piece of aeronautical equipment in China's emergency rescue system. It is developed by the AVIC to meet the needs of firefighting and marine rescue missions, as well as other critical emergency rescue operations.

This year's Airshow China will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.